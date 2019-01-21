Search on for shooter after man hit by gunfire at Melbourne apartments

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Authorities are looking for the person who opened fire on a man in a Melbourne apartment complex, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the Jasmine Cove apartment complex in the 800 block of East University Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Saturday to respond to a report of a shooting victim.

Police said the victim, later identified as a 31-year-old man, was walking in the apartment complex when someone dressed in all black began shooting at him.

The man, whose name has not been released, was hit in his right leg by at least one bullet, officers said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Officers said details about a possible suspect were not immediately available.

The shooting is still being investigated, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

