Search on for short-haired dog with floppy ears that attacked woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A black dog with short hair and floppy ears is the subject of a search in Osceola County after a woman was attacked by it Tuesday morning.

Officials said the victim was walking her dog on Canoe Creek Road around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday when an unfamiliar medium-sized dog approached her. As the woman bent down to pick up her dog, the other canine attacked her.

The victim suffered injuries to her face and arms.

Animal Services officers have been searching the area for the dog but have not found it. If the dog is not located and taken into quarantine, the woman might have to undergo post exposure rabies vaccinations. Officials also said they're concerned the dog could attack someone else.

Anyone who sees a dog matching that description in the area is asked not to approach it and instead call 407-742-8000 and choose option No. 4.

