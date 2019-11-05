Search on for stolen car suspect who fled into pond, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Police say they are searching a retention pond after a stolen car suspect entered the water Monday night while trying to escape from authorities.

Police said the Orange County Sheriff's Office notified them around 10:30 p.m. Monday that a stolen vehicle was in the area. The vehicle was located leaving Boca Vista apartments, then was seen being parked at a Wawa on State Road 436, according to a news release.

Officers said they tried to stop the driver and passenger inside the stolen vehicle while it was at the gas station, but the driver ran away from authorities into a fenced area on Calabria Drive.

The man continued running with officers in pursuit until he entered a retention pond, records show. Officers said they were unable to reach him after the entered the water.

The man struggled to stay afloat once he was in the water and police lost sight of him, officers said.

A Seminole County Fire Rescue dive team searched the pond but the visibility was low in the dark, murky water Monday night.

On Tuesday, the team went into the water again. So far, the man has not been found.

The identity of the stolen car suspect is not known, officers said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Altamonte Police Department at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.