Search on for suspect after 2 vehicles stolen from Cocoa Toyota dealership

COCOA, Fla. - A man suspected of stealing two vehicles from a car dealership in Cocoa fled from Cocoa Police Department officers on foot, officials said.

Police said they recovered two vehicles that had been stolen from Mike Erdman Toyota in Cocoa. The suspect is described as a white male, and police said he was last seen fleeing east on Ecstasy Circle, near Interstate 95.

Officers said the two vehicles were found near the 5000 block of West King Street.

A news release said officers first found a tagless Toyota RAV4 that had a window sticker showing it was for sale. An employee from Mike Erdman Toyota confirmed the car had been stolen from the dealership, according to the release. Officials also saw another tagless white RAV4 with a window sticker that drove away from the scene.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office later received a call about a white Rav4 in a driveway on Ecstasy Circle. When CPD officers responded and tried to pull the driver over, he fled at a "high rate of speed," according to officials. Eventually, the driver fled from the car while it was still moving, which caused it to crash in a ditch at 730 Friday Road, officials said.

Multiple lockboxes at the dealership containing car keys had been opened. Officers said it appears only the two vehicles were taken from the lot, but an additional set of keys for a Toyota 4 Runner were stolen.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.