Search suspended for downed aircraft east of Jacksonville, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A search for a downed aircraft off the coast of Jacksonville was suspended Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said the Piper PA-46 aircraft was en route to New Jersey from Orlando with two people on board.

Coast Guard 7th District suspended after searching about 1,400 square miles for 56 hours, officials said. Multiple other agencies were involved in the search.

"The suspension of an active search-and-rescue case is never an easy decision to make," said Christopher Eddy, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard 7th district. "We always want the best case scenario to happen and will continue to monitor for new information that could aid responders."

Officials said anyone with information is asked to contact responders.

