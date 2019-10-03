Search underway after 1 pulled from Seminole County lake

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are responding to a drowning incident near Border Lake in Seminole County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were searching for a possible second victim after locating one in the lake Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said they had reason to believe the victim was fishing with a friend when he entered the water.

The victim's name has not been released.

The search is ongoing.

