Search underway after 1 pulled from Seminole County lake

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are responding to a drowning incident near Border Lake in Seminole County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were searching for a possible second victim after locating one in the lake Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said they had reason to believe the victim was fishing with a friend when he entered the water.
The victim's name has not been released.
The search is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.
