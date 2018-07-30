Recovery underway for missing 19-year-old boater, Flagler County deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen on a boat Sunday evening in Flagler Beach, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a water rescue at 234 Ocean Palm Drive at 6:35 p.m. Matthew Otis, 19, of Palm Coast, was on a recreational boat on the Halifax River with his friends when he was last seen, deputies said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Dive Team were assisting with the search for Otis. On Monday afternoon, Flagler County Fire Rescue officials said the search is now a recovery effort.

A friend who called 911 after Otis went in the water said he couldn't swim. According to the FWC report, Otis and four of his friends were on a boat near 1/4-mile south of Gamble Rogers State Park when he went missing. Everyone jumped, but Otis jumped off the boat into the water and when they returned to the boat Otis was gone, Otis's friends told FWC officials.

"My buddy jumped in and he can't swim and I cannot find him," the 911 caller said.

