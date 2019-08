ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A person went missing around 8 p.m. Sunday while swimming in Lake Toho at the St. Cloud Lakefront Park, according to authorities.

Authorities said a person left a vessel for unknown reasons and went into the lake. Authorities said crews are on the scene conducting a search and will continue to search Monday morning if needed, as well.

The incident is stull under investigation.

