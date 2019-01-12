Seasonal city of Orlando employee accused of having sex with 14-year-old

ORLANDO, Fla. - A city of Orlando employee who served through Americorps in the Families, Parks and Recreation Department is accused of coercing a 14-year-old boy he met through his job to have sex with him multiple times.

Darian Jamal Fleming, 21, was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery on a person between 12 and 18 years of age, sexual activity with a child and more charges relating to the alleged incidents.

According to Fleming's arrest report, six incidents occurred between him and the victim in the victim's bedroom in his house, beginning in March of 2018. The report states that three of those incidents ended in Fleming coercing the boy to have sex with him and three ended in the boy leaving the room.

Orlando Police Department spokesman Eduardo Bernal said none of the incidents occurred on the city of Orlando's property, though the arrest report states that Fleming met the boy and his family through his job.

The report states that Fleming met the victim approximately two or three years ago, when the boy was 12. Fleming's official job title and place of employment have not been released, but the report states that he was a counselor, which allowed him to become close to the victim's family and frequently spend the night at their home.

The victim's mother found out about the alleged incidents on Thursday, according to the arrest report. It states that she confronted Fleming via text, and he apologized for "breaking her trust." She then reported the contact to OPD.

City of Orlando spokeswoman Karyn Barber said Fleming has since been terminated from the job. She said that everyone employed by the city's youth programs must pass a Level 2 criminal background check, which Fleming did. He has no prior criminal history.

"The safety and protection of children in our community is our number one priority. We do not tolerate inappropriate or illegal behavior by any of our employees," Barber said.

The arrest report states that Fleming eventually confessed to the crime. He is being held without bond at the Orange County jail.

