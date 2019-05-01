SeaWorld annual pass holders awarded refunds in lawsuit settlement

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of SeaWorld annual passholders will be awarded refunds as part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that passes were automatically renewed without customers knowing it, meaning customers continued to be charged monthly payments after they had paid off their year-long pass.

More than 131,000 people who bought one-year EZpay annual passes to parks in Florida, California, Virginia and Texas are eligible for a refund.

A federal judge from the Middle District of Florida approved the $11.5 million settlement in April. The three plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit will each receive $10,000, while more than $2.8 million will cover attorney costs.

The rest of the money will be used to refund passholders who were overcharged due to the automatic renewal policy for an annual pass purchased after Dec. 13, 2013. Checks will automatically be sent to those who were affected within 30 days of the final settlement notice.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.