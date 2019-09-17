SeaWorld lays off 100 call center employees

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld has laid off approximately 100 people as the company restructures its call center operations.

The theme park company says it has shifted to a third-party vendor, effective immediately.

"This move will allow us to better and more efficiently scale our call center to meet customer demand, especially during peak months," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

SeaWorld said it offered severance benefits and outplacement assistance to help those impacted by the decision.

"We are confident that these changes will help us make progress toward future growth, provide our guests with the continued level of service they expect and set our company up for continued success," the company said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.