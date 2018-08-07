SeaWorld plans to cut 125 jobs amid company restructuring

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld officials announced Tuesday that the company plans to cut 125 positions as part of a restructuring process.

The news comes just one day after the Orlando-based theme park released an earnings report that showed total revenue and attendance was up more than 8 percent in the first half of 2018 compared to the same time frame last year.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment officials said the restructuring will help the company continue its growth and financial success.

"As part of this program, approximately 125 positions across the company will be impacted. For those employees who will be impacted by this restructure, we are offering severance benefits and transition assistance. We remain committed to providing our guests with inspiring experiences that matter and to continuing the world-class care for all our animals, including animal rescue, rehabilitation and ocean conservation efforts," company officials said in a statement to the media.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the layoffs were effective immediately. All of the positions were salaried, although some of them were already vacant.

