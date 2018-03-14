Sebastian officers cleared of wrongdoing in police-involved shooting

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - Two Sebastian Police Department officers who shot at an armed man at Earl's Hideaway Lounge in October have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting, according to a news release.

Officials recently announced that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had completed its investigation into the police-involved shooting, which is standard procedure.

Sebastian Police Chief Michelle Morris said the report concluded that Officer Singh, Officer Nevue and Cpl Garrison acted legally and properly when apprehending Ward Kenyon at Earls' Hideaway Lounge on Oct. 9.

“Our officers were doing the job they are supposed to do, and in the process, placed themselves in harm’s way to keep the patrons and the public safe,” Morris said. “I want to make it unequivocally clear: There was no other reasonable action for these officers to take that night. Ward Kenyon was wanted on active warrants and is a convicted felon with a history of violence."

Officials said the bar staff alerted Singh, who was doing routine patrols in the area, that Kenyon was at the bar, which is a violation of his probation.

Knowing Kenyon's violent history, Singh called for backup and Nevue and Garrison arrived at the scene. They surrounded Kenyon and attempted to place him in handcuffs, but Kenyon resisted and pulled out a firearm from his waist, a news release said.

Kenyon shot the gun as Singh was attempting to grab it and control it, police said. Nevue saw Kenyon point the gun at Singh so he responded by shooting Kenyon, according to the report.

Both Kenyon and Singh fell to the ground in the struggle. Kenyon, still in possession of a gun that was stolen from Brevard County, crawled under a pool table and again exchanged gunfire with Nevue, according to authorities.

Police said Garrison also shot at Kenyon when he saw he was still armed under the pool table. Kenyon dropped the first firearm, left a second pistol on the floor and surrendered, a news release said.

Singh was injured during the incident and spent several days in a hospital for treatment. Kenyon also spent several days at a hospital for treatment.

Kenyon was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, violation of probation, possession of a stolen firearm and other felonies.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.