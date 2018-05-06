Sebring 17-year-old girl reported missing last seen 1 week ago

Carla Lise, 17, was last seen in Sebring, Florida on April 29.

SEBRING, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials issued a missing child alert for 17-year-old Carla Lise on Sunday.

According to the Highland County Sheriff's office, Lise was last seen one week ago on April 29 in Sebring, Florida in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 27.

Lise is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about Lise's whereabouts is asked to contact the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774) or the Highland County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.

