Second arrest made in Candlelight Oaks shooting, DeLand police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A second arrest has been made months after a man was injured in a shooting at the Candelight Oaks subdivision, according to the DeLand Police Department.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of Stephen Bruten, who had been wanted on an attempted murder charge since the Jan. 23 incident.

He surrendered as police surrounded the home he was at on Sherwood Drive, according to a news release. Police have not said how he was identified as a suspect.

In April, 18-year-old Daymont Ward was arrested in connection with the same shooting.

Police said in January that Dexter Chambers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in what was believed to have been a drive-by shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Detective Anthony Bota at 386-626-7422 or email him at botaa@deland.org.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.