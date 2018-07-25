Second arrest made in Sanford robbery, shooting

SANFORD, Fla. - A second arrest has been made in connection with a robbery and shooting earlier this month, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Justice Tyler Lepore, 21, was arrested the day after the July 14 shooting near downtown Sanford. Ray Echevarria, 20, was arrested on Tuesday.

The investigation began when a 22-year-old man said two men came into his apartment on West 1st Street brandishing firearms and said, "Give me everything you got," according to an arrest warrant. Shots were fired and the victim was shot in the thigh, at which point both men fled in a white Lexus SUV, police said.

Neighbors in a nearby apartment saw the men fleeing and got the license plate number, which authorities tracked to a Lexus dealership in Winter Park. A manager there told police that the SUV was a courtesy vehicle loaned to Lepore.

Lepore was arrested July 15 at his home in Lake Mary.

During an interview with investigators, Lepore admitted that he and Echevarria robbed the victim and shot him in the thigh.

Both men are charged with attempted homicide and robbery. They are being held without bond at the Seminole County Jail.

