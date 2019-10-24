Second arrest made in shooting with assault-style rifles, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that happened near an elementary school one afternoon, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Police said witnesses reported the occupants of a Chevrolet Malibu and a silver Lexus shooting at each other on Vick Road and Old Dixie Highway at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 14.

Authorities said they found the Lexus at 6th Street and Alabama Avenue shortly after the shooting and when they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up and ran a stop sign.

Patrol vehicles surrounded the Lexus after it spun out of control and the driver, Brandon Ayrow, ran from the car, according to the report.

When he was apprehended, Ayrow repeatedly yelled, "OJ shot me," records show. Police said Ayrow was suffering from a gunshot wound on his back.

Ayrow's Lexus had bullet holes in it and there was an AR-15-style assault rifle in the front passenger seat, records show.

Police said they found 11 spent shell casings at the intersection where the shooting occurred.

Ayrow was taken to an area hospital, where detectives asked him about the shooting. He said he and his roommate, Oscar Joel Crenshaw, had been arguing the day before and Crenshaw brandished a gun, records show.

Police said Ayrow left the home at the time, but the two men crossed paths at the intersection and shots were fired. Ayrow denied firing his weapon, records show.

Ayrow was arrested after the shooting on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest without violence.

Crenshaw was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, drug possession and other charges.

