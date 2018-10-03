Second building evacuated after more cracks found at Kissimmee condo

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A second building is being evacuated at a Kissimmee condo complex that first began experiencing significant cracks on Tuesday.

Osceola County officials said all 11 buildings at Sun Lake Condos were inspected on Wednesday and investigators found "substantial cracks through interior and exterior walls" on another building, prompting them to begin evacuations.

Two buildings at the complex have now been deemed unsafe, while the other buildings on the property are currently safe for residents.

Sarah Webner, the attorney representing Sun Lake Condominiums, said the homeowners association suspects that nearby construction could be to blame for the cracking and shifting seen this week.

NEW VIDEO: We got video showing the damage inside one of the units at Sun Lake Condominiums in Osceola County. Cracks appeared earlier this week. Now 2 buildings are deemed unsafe & residents have to leave. More on what the complex & county are doing at 4, 5, 6, & 7 on @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/FmG5Lb2raM — Amanda Castro (@AmandaNews6) October 3, 2018

She added that the construction caused flooding in an area between two buildings, which led to standing water up against the buildings that may have contributed to the structural damage.

"The Association is working tirelessly to address owner and tenant displacement. We are assembling a team of experts to investigate the cause of the structural damage including construction on neighboring property which we suspect may be the underlying cause. The Association has notified all insurance carriers who dispatched adjusters and vendors immediately to the property. The Association will vigorously pursue this matter and will work with residents to get them back in their home as soon as possible," Webner said.

While the HOA is not assisting residents with finding temporary housing, officials recommended that tenants contact their insurance providers for assistance.

Webner said the HOA's insurance covers the outside of the building, from the drywall out, while individual unit owners are responsible for insuring anything inside the unit. For those who rent from a unit owner, Chapter 83 Florida statutes allow them to break their lease and get their security deposit returned if the property is uninhabitable.

Officials from Osceola County suggested that anyone who is displaced click here to find out about human services resources the county offers.

Representatives from Margaritaville Resort Orlando, which is being built nearby, said they would soon provide News 6 with a comment about the situation.

