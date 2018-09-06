Second man dies in Daytona Beach crash on South Beach Street

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said a 23-year-old man died Thursday after a crash Monday along South Beach Street.

Police said a silver Pontiac was speeding Monday morning and the driver lost control. The car slammed into a large tree and the vehicle went airborne, police said. The car came to rest after the roof hit the tree.

Danquelle Nash, along with another passenger, were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center Monday in critical condition.

Alex Thomas, 22, was pronounced dead on scene at 3:18 a.m. Nash died Thursday, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

