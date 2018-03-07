Second nor'easter slams East Coast, grounds flights out of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A second nor'easter battering the East Coast is keeping planes grounded at Orlando International Airport.

More than 60 flights to the area were delayed or canceled Wednesday morning because of 20-50 mph winds and a couple feet of snow that had been dumped across the region.

Amy Wilks, a mother from Pittsburgh, said she just made it into Orlando for vacation, but that her drive to the airport was dangerous.

"By the time we got onto the Pennsylvania turnpike, it was a blizzard. I couldn't see ahead of me. I couldn't see any of the lines on the road," Wilks said. "Nothing was clear and we were sliding everywhere. It was terrible."

The first storm, which fell upon the coast less than a week ago, brought some towns at least 5 feet of snow. This week, more than 200,000 people were without power in New York because of downed power lines, and a partially knocked down seawall in Duxbury, Massachusetts, threatened more than 300 homes.

Some forecast models show a third storm could hit the area as soon as Sunday night.

