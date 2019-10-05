Section of Colonial Drive closed after fatal crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead after a fatal crash in the area of West Colonial Drive and Charles Street in Orange County.
A section of the road is closed off.
Investigators originally said the crash was a hit-and-run.
Troopers later said the car and driver involved in the crash was located parked in a parking lot nearby.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
