Section of I-95 closed after overturned semi in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A section of Interstate 95 in Brevard County is closed after a semi-truck overturned.

The southbound lanes in the area of mile marker 199 are closed.

This is about five miles north of the State Road 519 exit.

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.

Around 6:10 p.m. Monday cars were getting let through one at a time around the truck.

There is no word at this tiime on when all the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



