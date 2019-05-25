Section of Interstate 95 closed after deputy-involved shooting; pursuit started in Brevard County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - A section of Interstate 95 in Indian River County is closed after a deputy-involved shooting, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

No deputies were injured, according to investigators.

The Sheriff's Office said the pursuit started with investigators with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are advising driver to avoid the area, southbound traffic should get off at the Fellsmere Exit and northbound traffic should get off at the Vero Beach Exit.

