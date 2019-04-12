Section of State Route 429 in Orange County closed after fatal crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A section of State Route 429 in Orange County is closed after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said troopers got to the scene around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The two-vehicle crash happened at mile marker 24 in the southbound lanes near exit 23.

Investigators said two people died in the crash.

All southbound lanes of State Route 429 in the area are closed at this time.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

