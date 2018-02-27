Security beefed up at Lake County middle school over gun threat

CLERMONT, Fla. - Security will be increased Tuesday at a Lake County middle school after a student overheard a threat at school, officials said.

Lake County Schools said a student at East Ridge Middle School in Clermont on Monday overheard a classmate say he was going to take a gun to school.

The school principal said in a statement that deputies have not been able to locate the student accused of making the threat or his parents. The principal said the student may live outside the school's attendance zone but is dropped off at a bus stop.

Officials said deputies will make sure the student doesn't enter a classroom on Tuesday.

A school safety message for students and families of @ermsspartans pic.twitter.com/US9MZjFQTs — Lake County Schools (@lakeschools) February 27, 2018

School threats have increased at Central Florida schools in the wake of a mass shooting at a South Florida school.

