Attempted security breach causes 'chaos' at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in custody after an attempted security breach at Orlando International Airport, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department.

Just after noon Saturday, 37-year-old Ryan Scott Mills attempted to enter the west checkpoint area of the airport, according to OPD spokesman Eduardo Bernal. Bernal said while officers were attempting to arrest the Mills, he reached into his pocket, which prompted someone to yell that the man had a gun.

The incident caused "panic" in the screening area, according to Bernal. He said some people waiting in line ran through security checkpoints, which caused Transportation Security Administration officers to suspend screening.

Bernal said Mills was taken into involuntary protective custody under the Baker Act. Charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence will be filed with the State Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement officers can be seen surrounding a man in a photo posted on Twitter from one traveler.

In regards to the incident at the Orlando International Airport @MCO, all reports on an active shooter or a subject with a gun are FALSE. Incident is contained and subject has been arrested. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 16, 2019

Fennell said the incident affected gates 1-59 and that no one was injured.

Karla Alexander was at the airport to see her parents off on their outgoing flight to Lima, Peru. She said everything was "chaos and desperation" during the incident.

"My parents were right there at the checkpoint, they had to run to the Seaworld store to be safe," Alexander said in a Facebook message. "As other people ran to other stores there, they allowed people in and immediately closed their doors to keep them safe."

Travelers on a canopy outside of the airport. (Credit: Karla Alexander)

A tweet from the airport said the incident temporarily paused security screening and tram service. Officials said normal airport operations have now resumed, though delays are still expected.

Update: The West Checkpoint is fully operational but delays continue as the TSA works to safely and efficiently screen passengers. Please arrive early to the airport if you have a scheduled flight this afternoon and check with your airline for flight status updates. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019

Alexander said it took her parents about an hour to reach their gate once the trams resumed service.

The delays are the second OIA is experiencing this month. On Feb. 2, a Transportation Security Administration employee jumped to his death in the airport, causing massive security delays and nearly 100 cancelled flights.

Many travelers have tweeted at OIA, detailing the problems they were experiencing.

An incident occurred at the checkpoint for gates 1-59 which caused screening and the tram service to be paused for a time. The incident is contained but residual delays are happening now as we work to resume normal ops. Crews are working to get passengers on their way ASAP. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019

