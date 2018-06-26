Security monitors criticized for inaction before Parkland shooting dismissed

PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 18: People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested 19 year old former student Nikolas Cruz for the mass shooting that killed 17 people on February 14.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The unarmed security monitor who first spotted the suspect before a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school is being dismissed from his job.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the Broward County school district announced Tuesday that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School monitor Andrew Medina and another monitor, David Taylor, won't be rehired for the 2018-19 school year.

Medina told investigators he spotted suspect Nikolas Cruz enter the school Feb. 14 but didn't stop him, even though he recognized him as a potentially dangerous former student. He radioed ahead to Taylor, who hid in a closet.

It later came out that Medina was suspended last year for making sexual remarks to female students, including Meadow Pollack, who died in the massacre. A panel had recommended last year he be fired, but administrators kept him.



