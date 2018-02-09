See smoke? Controlled burns set Friday in west Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Motorists along U.S.192 may notice smoke from two controlled burns west of Interstate 95 Friday.

The St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting the burns, News 6 partner Florida Today reports, totaling 5,800 acres in the Three Forks Marsh Conservation Area, located on the east side of the river. Aerial ignition was used to set the fires.

Aerial ignition allows district staff to start the fires more quickly, which results in faster burnout and less lingering smoke. The benefits of a prescribed fire include restoring and maintaining natural communities, reducing chances of wildfires, controlling tree diseases, and opening scenic vistas.

Before conducting a burn, the district ensures wind and other weather conditions are correct for controlling the fire and minimizing the impacts of smoke.

