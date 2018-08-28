Semitrucks line up under Florida Turnpike overpass for man threatening to jump

Semi trucks lined up under the Kirkman Road overpass on the Florida Turnpike after a man climbed over the fence. (Photo: Kim Montes/FHP)

ORLANDO, Fla. - While authorities in Orlando attempted to talk down a man in distress who climbed over the fence on a Florida Turnpike overpass, more than half a dozen semitrucks lined up under the bridge in case he jumped.

According to Orlando police, the man climbed over the fence on South Kirman Road at Conroy Road before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said nearby semitrucks lined up under the overpass to catch the man in case he fell.

FHP shut down the Florida Turnpike in both directions at mile marker 260 while Orlando police and Orlando fire attempted to talk the man down. Just after 2 p.m., police said the man came off the bridge on his own and was safe.

"Special thanks to the truck drivers that assisted us out there," Orlando police tweeted.

All lanes of the Florida Turnpike slowly reopened. Troopers asked drivers to be patient as the scene was cleared.

In April, during a similar incident in Detroit, more than a dozen semitrucks lined up together under an overpass after a suicidal man threatened to jump, according to Michigan State Police. The drivers stayed there for three hours until authorities could get the man down.

Help is available for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information on resources available for anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here.

