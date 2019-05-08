Seminole burglary suspect crashes into patrol vehicle, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a home burglary on Friday crashed into a patrol vehicle and several others while attempting to avoid arrest on Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies announced Friday that they were searching for Daquon Atkins after a homeowner reported returning to the residence on Virginia Avenue around 1:15 p.m. to find two people inside the home.

A search was conducted in the area but Atkins was not found, according to authorities.

On Tuesday morning, deputies were on Windtree Court in Sanford when they said they saw Atkins enter a Kia Optima. Authorities activated the lights on their patrol vehicles to get Atkins to stop, but he sped off, hitting his tire on the curb and three other vehicles, according to the affidavit.

Atkins struck a patrol vehicle that was attempting to block him on Windchase Boulevard and continued until he was blocked by a second vehicle at the front entrance of the housing complex, the report said.

He was arrested on an armed burglary warrant as well as another open warrant and fleeing and eluding and leaving the scene of a crash charges.

