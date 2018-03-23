Seminole County 7th-grader collects donations for school food pantries

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Seminole County seventh-grader is collecting food for local schools as part of his community service hours.

Connor Griffin, 12, attends South Seminole Middle School. His mother, Heather Griffin, said some of his classmates go home after classes let out and they don't have any food for dinner for over the weekend.

Griffin said her son wanted to do something about that, so he decided to start a food drive.

"Connor wanted it to be about the local community," his mother said.

He started collecting canned foods and dry goods in mid-February. He set up a collection bin at this uncle's restaurant, Big Kahuna's, in Winter Springs.

Connor's mother said so far, he has donated large boxes of food to Eastbrook Elementary, Sterling Park Elementary and South Seminole Middle School.

She said Connor has received such "positive feedback" when he dropped off the food donations and "all the schools were so thankful."

Griffin said the food drive has been such a success that Connor now wants to continue collecting food until the end of the school year.

If you're interested in helping Connor during his food drive, you can drop off any canned food or dry goods at Big Kahuna's, which is located at 1450 Tuskawilla Rd. #108 in Winter Springs.

