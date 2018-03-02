Seminole County corrections captain resigns following investigation, Sheriff's Office says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a corrections captain resigned after posting inappropriate photos of himself online.

Sheriff's Office officials said Joseph Klinger, who was assigned to the Department of Corrections as a corrections supervisor, tendered his immediate resignation after learning of the commencement of a preliminary investigation into his alleged posting of inappropriate photos to social media that were accessible to the public.

"I am extremely disappointed in Klinger's actions, which are contrary to our agency's core values, Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

