Seminole County firefighters rescue 2 dogs in apartment fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters with the Seminole County Fire Department rescued two dogs in an apartment fire Thursday.

The fire was at the Remington Apartment Complex off of Douglas Avenue in Altamonte.

Investigators said the fire is out and one patient was transported to a local hospital.

SCFD Remington Fire Update: 1 patient transported. Two dogs rescued. Two occupants displaced. City of Altamonte Building and Life Safety investigating. pic.twitter.com/wV6dLI4Ibg — SCFD PIO Media (@scfdpio) March 15, 2019

Two people were displaced from their homes, according to SCFD.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story; we will update you as more information becomes available.

