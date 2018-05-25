Seminole County leaders hold Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen heroes

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County leaders hosted a Memorial Day ceremony Friday to pay tribute to members of the military, law enforcement officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel, who hosted the event, said the ceremony was designed as a way to show appreciation to those who have fallen in our defense.

"We're here today because of those who aren't here today," Ertel said.

Lance Cpl. Christopher O'Connor was the keynote speaker and someone who fought side by side with some who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"You reflect on a daily basis. So, it's not just one day a year," O'Connor said.

O'Connor served in the United States Marine Corps for more than two years and was seriously wounded during the Battle of Fallujah on June 3, 2005.

Since becoming medically retired, O'Connor has overcome homelessness and gone on to receive his bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Central Florida.

But O'Connor didn't speak about himself during the ceremony. Instead, he talked about his brother-in-arms, Lance Cpl. Rick Z. James, who was killed in the line of duty.

While honoring his sacrifice, O'Connor offered a suggestion to families making plans this Memorial Day.

"Just take a moment to reflect and maybe take an extra sip or cheers an extra second longer to represent and show love," O'Connor said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.