Seminole County Library Services to stay local; outsourcing proposals canceled

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Services at the Seminole County Library System are staying local. The decision comes after county leaders said in May that they were looking to potentially start outsourcing.

County Manager Nicole Guillet announced that the county was canceling its request for proposals during a July 24 Board of County Commissioners meeting. Two companies submitted proposals, which city leaders reviewed and eventually decided against.

When the outsourcing was initially proposed, county officials said the intention behind it was solely to to cut costs. Both companies' proposals offered savings, but officials said neither proposal showed compelling evidence that the companies could meet or exceed the Seminole County Library System's current level of service.

The five branches of the Seminole County Library System operate with an annual budget of $6.6 million. The system operates at approximately $10.19 per resident, which is the lowest total operating expenditure per person in Florida.

Library officials said over 70 percent of Seminole County residents have library cards. All five branches saw more than 1.6 million visitors in 2017.

