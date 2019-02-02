Seminole deputies searching for missing, endangered teen

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Seminole County are looking for a missing, endangered teen who left a group home in Oviedo Friday afternoon.

Loriana Jones, 16, left the Friends of Children and Family home on Fawn Run Road around 2:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since. Deputies said they are concerned for Jones' safety because she hasn't taken her medication and she might not be able to find her way back to the facility.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.

