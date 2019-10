SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An 11-year-old boy was reported missing in Seminole County on Friday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Dyvian Lamar Hall was last seen near High Castle Lane and Wekiva Springs Road in Longwood. He was wearing black pants, a burgundy shirt with white specks and black Converse sneakers.

Anyone who sees Hall is asked to call 911.

