Seminole detention deputy accused of battery on 3 juvenile inmates

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County detention deputy is accused of beating three juveniles incarcerated at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office investigated the allegations against Deputy Deonte Bell and recommended that the State Attorney's Office file battery charges, according to a news release. On Friday, Bell was served with a summons to appear Sept. 12 in Seminole County court on the charges.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office public information Officer Bob Kealing said the three victims were serving time at the adult facility because they were charged as adults.

More details about the incident(s) during which the victims were battered were not available, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Bell was placed on paid leave pending further review, Kealing said.

