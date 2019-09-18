Chuluoto shooting suspect in custody after standoff

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting suspect is in custody after a five-hour standoff with investigators in Chuluota.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot a family member.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Members of the SWAT team responded to the scene.

Investigators responded to the 100 block of East 7th Street around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. The standoff ended around 6:20 p.m.

News 6 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.



