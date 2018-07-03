Sen. Bill Nelson speaks with displaced Puerto Ricans in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Sen. Bill Nelson and Reps. Darren Soto and Nydia Velázquez will be meeting with displaced Puerto Rican families during a roundtable discussion Tuesday in Kissimmee.

The meeting comes after a federal judge ruled that Puerto Ricans who have been staying in temporary housing provided by FEMA can remain in those shelters until at least July 5.

Officials estimate that thousands of Puerto Ricans came to Central Florida in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island.

The roundtable discussion is set to begin at 2 p.m. at Hope Community Center in Kissimmee. It will be livestreamed in the video player above.

