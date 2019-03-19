Sen. Scott announces $140 million investment in state's ports

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Sen. Rick Scott used Port Canaveral as a backdrop while highlighting his Fighting for Florida budget agenda Tuesday, which includes a more than $140 million investment for seaports throughout the state.

The former Florida governor said investing in Florida’s infrastructure and seaports is beneficial for job creation, commerce and international trade because of the state’s proximity to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Scott also made a commitment to this issue as governor by putting more than $1.4 billion into upgrades at seaports over his term.

The state investments of more than $140 million will cover the federal share of projects like the deepening of Port Miami, JAXPort Mile Point navigation and the Port Canaveral West Turning Basin.

This year, Scott said he would work to reimburse the state for the investment made to cover the federal share.

