Convicted murderer Luis Toledo sentenced to life in prison

DeLAND, Fla. - Luis Toledo, convicted in October of killing his wife and stepchildren, was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life sentences.

The sentencing came amid a recently unlocked court document that shows Toledo told a judge if he served a life sentence he'd be a "dead man walking."

According to a report from the Daytona Beach News Journal, Toledo, a former high-ranking Latin King, said he'd be safer if he was sent to death row.

During a closed hearing on Oct. 31, Toledo said he would be targeted because of media reports that he testified against another gang member.

Toledo also said the gang doesn't approve of killing women and children.

In November, a jury recommended life in prison without parole by a vote of 10-2. A death sentence requires a unanimous vote.

In October 2013, Yessenia Suarez and her two children Thalia Otto, 9, and Michael Otto, 8 disappeared from their Deltona home. The bodies of all three have not been found.

