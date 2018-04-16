Sentencing nears for convicted murderer Sanel Saint Simon

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man convicted of killing his girlfriend's teenage daughter in Orange County could learn Monday whether he will be sentenced to death.

A hearing is scheduled for Sanel Saint Simon, who was convicted of murdering 16-year-old Alexandria Chery in 2014. Her body was found near the Osceola-Polk county line.

Attorneys have been debating for weeks what jurors will be allowed to hear at the sentencing hearing.



