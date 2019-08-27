Sentimental mug stolen in 'bizarre' home burglary

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - It's a home burglary that left Trish Woodard scratching her head on Tuesday morning.

Daytona Beach Police said Woodard's surveillance cameras captured the man casing her car and property around 9:45 a.m., while Woodard was inside feeding her granddaughter.

"There's this guy standing by the tailgate of my car looking in and he has my coffee cup off the patio and he's drinking my coffee," Woodard said. "It was just bizarre. It was just weird."

Woodard walked outside and confronted the man, who she said was standing by her fence in the backyard.

"He says to me, 'I'm just cutting through because I've been running red lights all morning.' I said, 'Get out of here, the cops are on their way, get out of here.' And he said, 'Thank you,' jumped the fence and that was the last I've seen of him."

The suspect walked off with a blue bag in hand but Woodard said he only swiped her coffee mug from the porch. It was an $8 mug that Woodard said is worth so much more.

"We actually purchased it from the Cracked Egg on the morning that my husband asked me to marry him," she said.

Police arrived and tried to catch the man who jumped from yard to yard, eventually running from a boat where he was hiding. Officers released Woodard's surveillance video hoping to identify him.

Woodard said she called police because you never know what his intentions could be the next time around and wouldn't have done anything differently.

"This is my house and you know, don't mess with my backyard," she said.

