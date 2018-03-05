Sentimental photos stolen from mother's car during Deltona burglary

DELTONA, Fla. - A Deltona mother is hoping to recover SD cards containing pictures of her son who passed away that were stolen during a recent burglary.

Kristal Rosa said she parked her car in her driveway on Wilburton Drive, and Monday morning she found her car ransacked and her wallet stolen out of her glove compartment.

Rosa said she doesn't care about the material things, only the SD cards that were tucked inside, which are filled with pictures of her three children, including her first born son, 4-month-old Giovani, who passed away in March 2013.

"It was an unexpected pass, so that's why it means a lot to me, you know? Because it has every single memory," she said.

Memories such as Giovani's birth, first surgery and his funeral. Rosa only has two pictures of her son that she has stored on her cellphone.

"It's something that means so much to a mom, you know?" Rosa said.

Deputies dusted for fingerprints on Rosa's car and other vehicles after thieves targeted the area, also burglarizing Leah Kulesa's car.

"You almost feel violated. I was standing there, watching him. I'm shaking inside. I didn't know what to do at that point. It was scary," Kulesa said.

Both Kulesa and Rosa said they left their cars unlocked. Rosa said it was a fluke because they always remember to lock up.

"All it takes is one time. Just one time for someone to come over here and mess up your life completely. For the smallest thing. Just mess it up. I really hope I find it. We'll see," she said.

