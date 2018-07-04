Serious injuries involved in Clermont crash

CLERMONT, Fla. - At least one person was seriously injured in a crash in Clermont on Tuesday night, police said.

The wreck took place just after 9:40 p.m. in the area of State Road 50 and Almond Street, the Clermont Police Department said.

As a precaution, a traffic homicide investigation is underway, police said.

While the traffic unit investigates, eastbound traffic on State Road 50 has been rerouted onto Anderson Street. From Anderson, drivers can turn left on Almond, then back out on SR 50. Westbound traffic is down to one lane on SR 50.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.