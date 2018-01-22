Service dog, Pluto have magical meeting at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - Pooch pals! A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it will definitely put a smile on your face.

Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.

It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.

Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.

Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook shows the heartwarming meeting.

It's safe to say Atlas really loved the real life Pluto.





Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.