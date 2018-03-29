Thieves crash into Osceola County gun store, steal guns, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are searching for the thieves who stole several guns from a business early Wednesday.

The crime happened at The Armories on East Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee.

Deputies said the thieves crashed into the front of the business and took several guns from the store. Officials did not specify how many guns were taken.

Investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the thieves.

