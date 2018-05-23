Several holes open outside Forest High School in Marion County

Several various-sized holes open on campus at Forest High School in Marion County.

OCALA, Fla. - Officials are working to find a solution after several holes opened on the campus of a Marion County high school, according to school district officials.

Kevin Christian, a spokesman for Marion County Public Schools, said Wednesday that 12 various-sized holes had opened in the northwest retention area on campus after more than a week of rainfall in Central Florida.

Christian said officials believe the holes are not out of the ordinary due to recent weather conditions.

"These openings (holes) are not terribly unusual given our geography and the amount of rain we’ve accumulated recently," he said. "Plus, all of these openings are in a designated retention area designed to hold standing water."

Sky 6 flew over the scene at Forest High School Tuesday afternoon and could see the holes that had opened nearby.

Christian said neither students nor faculty are in danger as a result of the holes.

School district officials are working with civil engineers to determine what steps must be taken to resolve the concerns surrounding the holes.

