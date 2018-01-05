Several pets killed in Volusia County mobile home fire

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A space heater may be to blame for a mobile home fire in Volusia County that killed as many as eight pets, officials said.

The fire was reported Thursday morning on Branch Crossing Road in New Smyrna Beach.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The homeowners were able to make it out safely, but several pets are believed to have died in the fire.

Officials said a space heater is likely to blame for the fire, but the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.